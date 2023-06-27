Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage is coming off of his worst year in the NFL after getting benched during his fourth campaign last season albeit eventually reclaiming his starting spot. With a big year ahead for a new-look Packers squad, Savage is ready to leave the past behind him, reports Packers editor Mike Spofford.

“I'm excited. I'm ready to go – like, right now. Anxious. Had a long offseason to kind of think about last year, had this kind of bad taste in my mouth for the longest time, so I'm ready to get it out.”

Darnell Savage sounds ready to go for 2023 and he will go into the season as the starting safety alongside Adrian Amos' replacement. In terms of his struggles last season, Savage attributes a lot of it to the way he thinks about the game.