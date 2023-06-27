Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage is coming off of his worst year in the NFL after getting benched during his fourth campaign last season albeit eventually reclaiming his starting spot. With a big year ahead for a new-look Packers squad, Savage is ready to leave the past behind him, reports Packers editor Mike Spofford.
“I'm excited. I'm ready to go – like, right now. Anxious. Had a long offseason to kind of think about last year, had this kind of bad taste in my mouth for the longest time, so I'm ready to get it out.”
Darnell Savage sounds ready to go for 2023 and he will go into the season as the starting safety alongside Adrian Amos' replacement. In terms of his struggles last season, Savage attributes a lot of it to the way he thinks about the game.
“Just going out there and letting loose. I feel like sometimes I'm a little too smart and I overthink things. I'm just a cerebral guy. That's just how I am. I think for me, it's not like I haven't made plays in this league before. There's been stretches where I felt exactly how I felt at Maryland, if not better. So I know it's there.”
It sounds like Savage seems to put too much emphasis on trying to make the right play instead of just making the play. This year will be a golden opportunity for him to get back on track for a Packers defense that will have to be a strong unit. If Darnell Savage can play like he has in the past, Packers fans will be thrilled to see him pacing the Green Bay secondary.