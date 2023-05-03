A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Safety Adrian Amos is still a free agent, so it’s still possible for him to reunite with the Green Bay Packers. He spent the last four seasons in the NFL playing for the Packers but has yet to find a new deal after his most recent one expired at the end of the 2022 NFL season.

Amid his search for a new contract, Adrian Amos posted an intriguing tweet on Tuesday that may or may not be about his immediate future in the NFL.

“Gods plan. Always have to be thankful regardless #Blessed,” Adrian Amos wrote.

The Packers, particularly general Brian Gutekunst sounded very open to the possibility if giving Adrian Amos another go when he spoke about the veteran defensive back following the 2023 NFL Draft.

“We’re not going to close the door on that. Adrian’s done such a nice job for us over the last four years,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve been in communication with him along the way, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Amos did not miss a single game for the Packers in his four years with the team. The durable Amos appeared in 17 games in the 2022 NFL regular season and amassed an interception to go with five passes defended, though, he also surrendered a catch rate of 70 percent. He was seen as more valuable against the run than against the pass, with Pro Football Focus giving him a 69.7 run defense rating and a 45.6 coverage grade in 2022 as part of Green Bay’s stop unit that was just 16th in the league with 21.8 points allowed per game.