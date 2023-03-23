My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Baltimore Ravens have had a rather dramatic offseason so far. Of course, everyone is paying attention to the Lamar Jackson situation as it unfolds, as fans don’t really know whether the star quarterback will be sticking around in Baltimore for the long-term future. But the Ravens have other work to do beyond figuring out the deal with Jackson, which is why they have brought in Adrian Amos for a free agent visit.

Amos is coming off a successful tenure with the Green Bay Packers, and he could be set to find a new home this offseason. The Ravens do need a bit of help at the back of their secondary, and as a result, it looks like they have keyed in on Amos and will be looking to pry him away from the Packers on his upcoming visit.

Safety Adrian Amos is visiting the #Ravens today, per source. pic.twitter.com/V66aqE5U7H — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 23, 2023

Amos put together another strong season in 2022 for the Packers (102 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PD, 1 FR, 1 sack, 7 TFL, 2 QB hits) and would be a big help for the Ravens. Baltimore already has traded Chuck Clark to the New York Jets, and with Marcus Peters potentially leaving in free agency too, it’s clear that help is needed in the secondary for Baltimore.

Nothing is official yet, but typically when you bring a free agent in for a visit, the goal is make sure that they don’t leave without putting pen to paper on a new deal. Whether or not the Ravens are successful in their quest to sign Amos to a new deal on his visit will be worth keeping an eye on, as he would be a huge help for Baltimore’s secondary.