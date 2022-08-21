David Bakhtiari’s return to the roster has been one of the most hotly anticipated events for Green Bay Packers fans. The star tackle has been out of action since the start of the 2021 season due to an ACL tear. Along the way, Bahktiari encountered multiple setbacks that hampered his rehab. It has been a grueling process for him.

The good news, though, is that all that hard work is about to pay off. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that David Bakhtiari is coming off the PUP list on Sunday. The tackle will now start to participate in individual drills. While LaFleur didn’t give an exact timetable for his return to game action, this is still encouraging news.

Via Pete Dougherty:

Coach Matt LaFleur says David Bakhtiari is coming off PUP today and will take part in individual drills this week. Doesn’t have timeline on when Bakhtiari might be game ready. — Pete Dougherty (@PeteDougherty) August 21, 2022

The timing of Bakhtiari’s PUP delisting also matters as well. The current PUP rules state that any player on the list after the 80-man roster cuts deadline (set to Aug. 23) this year will be forced to miss the first four games of the season should they be taken off after the deadline. Because Bakhtiari was taken off before the Aug. 23 deadline, he will be able to suit up for the Packers in Week 1 if he’s ready. That’s great news for a Packers team needing some stability on offense.

The Packers are a brand-new team this season, thanks in large part to the many players who left the roster. On offense, the most notable subtractions were wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. With Bakhtiari in the fold, Aaron Rodgers will hopefully have a bit more time to find his new wideouts.