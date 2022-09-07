Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice

Allen Lazard sat out of Green Bay Packers’ practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the wide receiver was stepped on during practice last week, per Matt Schneidman.

There is still no official injury report on Lazard and his timetable is unclear. Many reports assume it is an ankle injury, but nothing is confirmed at this juncture. Allen Lazard was expected to take over Davante Adams’ former role as the top receiving option for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

Matt LaFleur has been hesitant to announce whether Lazard will be active for Green Bay’s Week 1 matchup. The fact that he missed Wednesday’s practice is obviously not a good sign. For now, he can be considered questionable for the Packers’ game against the Vikings in Minnesota.

Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins would likely become Aaron Rodgers’ primary targets should Allen Lazard miss Week 1. Both Cobb and Watkins are fairly reliable options. But they are a downgrade from Lazard. It will be interesting to see how Rogers fares without Davante Adams and possibly Allen Lazard to open the season. The Packers QB has leaned on Adams for quite some time, but Adams left for Las Vegas to join the Raiders over the offseason.

Lazard was able to reel in 8 touchdown receptions in 2021. He eclipsed the 500-yard mark for the first time as well. Many people around the NFL world are expecting Allen Lazard to be in store for a career season in 2022. But he will need to get healthy if he wants to find success this year.