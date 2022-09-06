Aaron Rodgers’ top Packers target Allen Lazard dealing with undisclosed injury

The Green Bay Packers offense could look very different this year. So much of the passing game in recent seasons went directly from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. Adams is now in Las Vegas ready to ball out with Derek Carr. That leaves just Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as familiar weapons to Rodgers, and an Allen Lazard injury puts his Week 1 status in doubt.

We all know that Rodgers needs to have trust in his receivers to throw them the ball. If you aren’t sure of that, just watch the NFC Divisional Round loss to the 49ers last season.

It appeared that Lazard was set for a massive uptick in targets this year. However, he missed Monday’s practice with an undisclosed injury.

Packers receiver Allen Lazard wasn’t available for Monday’s practice because of an undisclosed injury. https://t.co/GqcbL3ut5G — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) September 5, 2022

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was non-committal when discussing his availability Week 1. If Lazard is unable to suit up against the division rival Minnesota Vikings, rookie Romeo Doubs might be relied upon heavily.

Fellow Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson is still dealing with a knee injury. He missed the majority of training camp after minor knee surgery. However, LaFleur did say that he is hopeful that Watson can play Sunday. The last two weeks, his participation has ramped up. But with all of the time he missed during training camp, it’s hard to imagine him playing a major role even if he does play.

Good news on Allen Lazard injury for Packers

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. He said that the indication he got was that Lazard is looking good to play Sunday for the Packers. They better hope so. Randall Cobb is a shell of himself and Sammy Watkins is one play away from another injury.