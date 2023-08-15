Rookie kicker Anders Carlson is having a tough first Green Bay Packers training camp. The sixth-round pick out of Auburn is missing a lot of kicks, and many of them are going wide right. That includes the two extra points he missed during the Packers’ preseason opening 36-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. None of this is good, but the only kicker currently on the Packers' roster says he knows why it’s happening.

“I need to go back to my tempo and get a little slower,” Carlson said, per PackersNews.com. “I get maybe a little too excited. So, it’s something to watch for, and it’s something I know. I need to fix the tempo.”

He also noted that consistently missing wide right — as opposed to missing in different directions — makes the fix easier.

“I think it’s helpful. You don’t want to go right, left, right,” Carlson said. “Because then you’re just kind of lost. I like my mindset. I’ve just got to fix some technical things.”

Having troubles at kicker is something new that the Packers are dealing with this preseason. The franchise hasn’t broken in a new kicker since 2007 when the team drafted Mason Crosby, and he held down the spot for the next 16 seasons.

Anders Carlson is currently the only kicker on the roster, but if he continues to struggle, the team may have to bring another leg into Packers training camp. The good news for the young placekicker is that he may have another week or two to fix his issues. If the team is going to move on from the rookie, the best strategy will be to sign a kicker currently on another squad after teams start to cut down their rosters.