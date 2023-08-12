For the most part, everything went according to plan for the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it's clear that head coach Matt LaFleur was happy with what he saw from his team. The one area where Green Bay struggled, though, was their kicking game, with Anders Carlson missing two of his five extra point attempts on the night.

With Green Bay making it clear they would be moving on from longtime kicker Mason Crosby this offseason, Carlson was billed as his replacement when he was selected in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Packers. And while he didn't perform up to expectations in his first preseason action, it doesn't look like LaFleur is ready to hit the panic button just yet.

“I don’t wanna look too far into it. It’s one game, but as long as you learn from it and get better and make the necessary adjustments, then a lot of times you come back stronger from it.” – Matt LaFleur, The Athletic

Carlson should have some room for error, considering he's a rookie and the Packers don't have another option to replace him (aside from re-signing Crosby). Fans have been clamoring for Crosby after this tough outing from Carlson, but it doesn't sound like LaFleur is going to follow such a course of action.

Nevertheless, it will be worth seeing how Carlson manages to respond from his tough preseason debut for Green Bay. He did make three other extra points and his lone field goal attempt, but missing a pair of extra point tries isn't a great look. Carlson will be looking for a bounce back performance in his next preseason action, or else the calls for Crosby will only grow louder.