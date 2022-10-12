David Ortiz degrades Padres after Game 1 loss to Dodgers

David Ortiz roasted the San Diego Padres following their NLDS Game 1 loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles, per FOX Sports: MLB.

"The reality is, when you play against your daddy, you have to try and do something different." – @davidortiz on the Padres falling to 5-15 vs LA this year pic.twitter.com/jqovce0KqT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2022

“The reality is, when you play against your daddy, you have to try and do something different,” Ortiz said.

David Ortiz’s comment was met with laughter from the FOX Sports crew.

The Padres have famously struggled against the Dodgers. San Diego felt as if they had turned a corner after acquiring Juan Soto ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Padres and Dodgers were both in the Soto sweepstakes but San Diego ultimately got the deal done.

But the Dodgers went ahead and still ran away with the NL West division. The Padres continued to labor against LA during the season and that has carried into the MLB Playoffs. They played well against the majority of the rest of the league, but are still trying to figure out the Dodgers.

Game 1 was a competitive affair. San Diego made things interesting with a 3-run 5th. However, they were unable to figure out the Dodgers’ talented bullpen en route to another loss against Los Angeles.

Game 2 of the NLDS is scheduled for Wednesday night at 5:37 PM PST. It profiles as a must-win affair for the Padres, who cannot afford to go down 0-2 in the series. A battle of aces will commence under the bright lights of Dodger Stadium as Yu Darvish will take on Clayton Kershaw.

We will see if the Padres can finally take care of business against their “daddy.”