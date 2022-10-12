‘The best bullpen I’ve seen in my life’: Dodgers reliever drops bold claim after helping shut Game 1 door on Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers survived a Game 1 scare against the San Diego Padres – unsurprisingly, thanks to their rock solid bullpen.

After four shutout innings and the Dodgers holding a 5-0 lead, Julio Urias finally relented against the Padres, who put up three runs in the fifth inning to make a game of things again. But that was the closest they got as the bullpen shut the door on the visitors.

Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol, and Chris Martin combined to limit the Padres to just three singles and a walk as the bats went quiet after making noise in the fifth. Graterol was vocal about being a part of a bullpen that has a great claim as the best in the majors.

Via ESPN:

Graterol, who recorded only one of the final 12 outs, called this “the best bullpen I’ve seen in my life.” “Everybody in this group has that belief and that confidence that any one of us can close out a game,” Graterol added. “We have that mentality.”

The Dodgers left off closer Craig Kimbrel from their NLDS roster, confident that their bullpen was capable of performing a closer-by-committee approach – and so far the decision appears to be a savvy one. The Dodgers bullpen owned the best ERA in the National League and the second-best ERA in the majors only behind the equally formidable Houston Astros pen.

It’s still a long series against the Padres, but it’s clear that the margin for error against the Dodgers is going to be slim if they’re unable to get their bats against going against the starters.