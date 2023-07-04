The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is just a week away. Plenty of the biggest names in baseball will be at the festivities in Seattle, including San Diego Padres stars Juan Soto and Josh Hader. But Fernando Tatis Jr. was not given an invite, missing out on the All-Star game despite remaining one of the best players in the game.

After missing all of last season, Tatis is having a very solid 2023 campaign. Padres manager Bob Melvin loves what Tatis does for the team, according to Darnay Tripp of NBC 7 San Diego.

“Tatis has been amazing. Everything I've asked him to do, wherever I hit him in the lineup he's all for it,” Melvin said, via NBC 7 San Diego. “He's enthusiastic about it…He's pretty remarkable in the fact that he just likes to play baseball, have fun and help his team however he can.”

Although Fernando Tatis Jr. isn’t playing at the MVP-candidate level that he did in 2021, he is among the biggest snubs from the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Tatis has done very well after being moved from shortstop to right field. He has a .286/.346/.535 slash line and an OPS+ of 144, which ties with All-Star starter Mookie Betts for the sixth-best in the National League. In the league, the Padres star is tied for second in bWAR and fourth in defensive bWAR among position players. He also ranks seventh in slugging percentage and 10th in batting average while tying for 10th in stolen bases.

The NL All-Star outfielders include Betts, Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., Corbin Carroll, Nick Castellanos and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Soto believes that his fellow Padres star was snubbed in All-Star voting. A strong case can be made that Tatis deserved it over Gurriel, a very talented player who received a boost perhaps because he is a key player on the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tatis not only has the Padres' disappointing record working against him but his image is also recovering from his PED suspension. Some baseball fans and media still look at El Niño a different way because of it. Although he has owned up to his misdeeds, it will take some time before it is truly put in the past.