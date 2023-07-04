San Diego Padres star Juan Soto spoke out about his teammate being snubbed from the 2023 MLB All-Star game. Fernando Tatis Jr. was left off the roster despite an impressive 16 homers in just over two months of total action.

“He's an All-Star, everybody knows he's an All-Star. He's a great player, and I think he deserved to be there,” Soto told reporters before Monday's game.

Soto related to the experience, after he was previously snubbed from the game earlier in his career.

“It happened to me in the past, it happened to me in 2018 and 2019, but we just got to keep moving forward and playing hard.”

Soto kept moving forward in his own right, after becoming an All-Star again in 2023, making that his third consecutive appearance.

Tatis has dealt with off the field issues that left him suspended for 80 games from the end of 2022 and into the first month of 2023. It was likely that late start that left the 24-year-old off the roster, but he has heated up as of late and will make a significant help to a Padres team that is desperately in need of a boost.

The Padres currently sit in 4th place in the NL West in a stacked division, and are eight games back of the NL Wild card. Despite the lofty expectations and the powerful offensive talent, the victories have not been stacking up in San Diego.

They currently hold +400 odds to make the playoffs after their rough mid season stretch. Tatis Jr. and Soto will have to continue playing All-Star caliber ball if they are going to have a chance to compete through the summer.