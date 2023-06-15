The San Diego Padres are rolling, and they picked up another win Wednesday night by taking down the Cleveland Guardians at home, 5-0. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s fingerprints were all over that win, as he got things done at the plate, on the basepaths, and on the outfield to help San Diego get the victory — and join the legendary Tony Gwynn in an exclusive Padres club, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune).

“Fernando Tatis Jr. & Tony Gwynn are the only Padres to ever have a game with a home run, two stolen bases and an outfield assist. Tatis is the first Padres player to ever have three extra-base hits, 2 SB, and and OF assist in the same game.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. was a nightmare to deal with for the Guardians, who also got victimized by a sensational pitching job by San Diego starter Michael Wacha. The Padres hurler tossed 6.2 scoreless innings with just four hits allowed. Wacha now has a 0.91 ERA since the start of May — the best in the big leagues over that same span.

Tatis finished the game 3-for-4 with a walk. He is now hitting .283 this season with 13 home runs and 34 RBI. His .902 OPS is the highest among qualified Padres hitters so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the 33-34 Padres will aim to make a clean sweep of the Guardians and be .500 for the first time since the second week of May this Thursday before getting a visit from the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays for another series on Friday.