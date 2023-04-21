Fernando Tatis Jr. knows that he is going to hear it from fans and opponents as he returns to the big leagues from his long 80-game suspension for using Performance Enhancing Drugs, and one of the first examples came after he was referred to as a cheater by minor league pitcher Kade McClure.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was asked his reaction to being called a cheater by minor league pitcher Kade McClure: "That's gonna come. Everybody has freedom of expression in this country. Nothing I can do about it. I'm just going to keep playing this game and enjoy every part of it." — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) April 20, 2023

The key for Tatis is to keep his mind on his business and not react to name calling and criticism. When it came to the shot fired by McClure, Tatis was able to do just that.

“That’s gonna come. Everybody has freedom of expression in this country. Nothing I can do about it. I’m just going to keep playing this game and enjoy every part of it.”

That mature attitude may be the result of talking to others who have faced challenging situations, and listening to their advice. The key for Tatis is to stay focused on the game and following all the rules while avoiding the distraction of a back-and-forth argument with an accuser.

Tatis is playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas as part of rehab while he finishes the suspension imposed on Aug. 12 after testing positive for the PEDs. Tatis hit a home run off of McClure, and after that, McClure fired off his accusatory tweet.

Hello! I'm Kade McClure, you may remember me from such films as Hanging A Pitch And Tweeting Through It. pic.twitter.com/cGu73nO2V3 — Holly (@holly_holl) April 6, 2023

The Padres star has been able to keep a calm and reasonable attitude to this point in his return from his suspension. Once Fernando Tatis returns to the Padres and the competition he will face from other Major League teams, he is bound to hear even more criticism.