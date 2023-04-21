Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return to the San Diego Padres was not a very eventful one. The superstar went 0-5 with two strikeouts in a 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. But the most important part of it all is just the fact that he’s back.

After numerous injuries and a PED-caused suspension, Tatis played in his first game with the Padres since October of 2021. As he occupied his new position in right field, he was taking it all in after a long time away from San Diego, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I embraced every single moment,” Tatis said, via the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I embraced the fans. I embraced everything. Just happy to be back out there…Just me getting back on the field, I feel like that was just the full highlight of the day for me. Remembering everything I went through, every single process, every surgery, every moment at night at midnight when I would wake up just thinking what I was going to do next in my life.”

Tatis was crushing it in the minor leagues in the games leading up to his season debut but obviously still needs a second to adjust to MLB-level baseball again. The return of Tatis has led to the Padres mixing up their batting order and putting Juan Soto second behind El Niño, a move that he is fine with but could use some time to adjust to. Still, overall, the Padres are glad to have him back as they look to start piecing together wins.