Published November 14, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and Team India bowler Mohammed Shami are currently among the top trends on Twitter after the two got involved in an ugly spat on the social network. Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammed Shami’s war of words broke out after Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking 5-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup final at a jampacked Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The result left millions of Pakistan supporters and their current and former players, including Shoaib Akhtar in shock. Shoaib Akhtar even took to Twitter to display his emotions after the defeat of Babar Azam and his boys as he shared a “broken heart” emoji on the microblogging site. Shoaib Akhtar’s post prompted veteran Indian speedster Mohammed Shami to respond, who blamed the Pakistan team’s “karma” for their loss. “Sorry brother. It’s called Karma,” Mohammed Shami wrote.

Mohammed Shami’s tweet infuriated Shoaib Akhtar, who shot back at the India pacer with a screenshot of a tweet from Indian cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle.

“And this what you call sensible tweet..” Akhtar wrote on Twitter, with a picture of Harsha Bhogle’s tweet which read: “Credit to Pakistan. Few teams would have defended 137 the way they did. Best bowling team.”

It is pertinent to note that Mohammed Shami’s reaction to Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet wasn’t without a reason. The former Pakistan pacer had criticized Mohammed Shami’s selection in the Indian cricket team’s squad for the T20 World.

Mohammed Shami was originally not named in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia but was included after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was forced to sit out of the prestigious competition due to an injury.

Pakistan progressed through to the final after earning a comprehensive victory over New Zealand in the first semifinal in Sydney while England reached there by thumping India by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

In the title clash, the Three Lions were just too good in all the departments of the game. Bowling first, Jos Buttler and company restricted Pakistan to a below-par total of 137/8, thanks to Sam Curran’s exceptional figures of 3/12.

Subsequently, a Ben Stokes masterclass gave them their second T20 World Cup title. Ben Stokes not only remained unbeaten on 52, but he also struck the winning runs off the bowling of Mohammad Wasim on the final ball of the 19th over.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam acknowledged that his side was short of at least 20 runs in the final. Additionally, he pointed to Shaheen Shah’s injury who could only bowl 2 overs in the match before limping off the ground.

“Congratulations to England team, we felt like everyone came here to support us, thank you so much. The way the team has gone in the last four matches, incredible. I told the boys to play their natural game, with freedom. We were 20 runs short but fight to the last over was unbelievable. Our bowling is one of the best but unfortunately Shaheen’s injury cost us a different result, but that’s part of the game,” Babar Azam said after Ben Stokes ended his side’s dream of winning their second T20 World Cup crown.

However, India legend Sunil Gavaskar disagreed with Babar Azam, declaring that Pakistan would still have lost the match if Shaheen Afridi hadn’t been injured.

“I don’t think so, as they didn’t have enough runs on the board. They were around 15-20 runs short. Had they got to 150-155, they would have had a better chance and their bowlers would have had a bit of a cushion,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today. “But I don’t think the 10 deliveries that Shaheen didn’t bowl would have made that much of a difference. Maybe Pakistan would have got another wicket, but England would still have won,” he added.

Jos Buttler described their T20 World Cup title triumph as “fantastic”.