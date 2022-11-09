By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Former India spinner Amit Mishra is being slammed by Pakistan fans for his comments following the Green Army’s win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday. Babar Azam and his teammates were on top of their game against the Kiwis as they completed a 7-wicket victory with 5 balls remaining in the contest. Pakistan’s lopsided triumph came after their bowlers restricted Kane Williamson and company to 152/4 in their 20 overs and Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struck quickfire fifties.

However, it was Amit Mishra’s tweet that took the spotlight away from Pakistan’s sensational win. Amit Mishra tweeted, “Another upset in this world cup.. well played Pakistan. Better luck next time New Zealand,” leading to a severe backlash against him from Pakistani supporters.

While some Pakistan admirers suggested that he was an “idiot”, others opined that Amit Mishra was a “pathetic” cricket analyst as he could not see the brilliant performances of Babar Azam and his boys.

This too shall Pass. Stay strong . Where the hell is Amit Mishra 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7bcXAiuAM2 — Hizar hayat malikzai Malikzai (@HizarMalikzai1) November 9, 2022

Upset to kal hoga when India will be out of tournament pic.twitter.com/hjXhF1n9wu — Gang101 (@trios_3C) November 9, 2022

Of course it's an upset for the Indians, beating NZ isn't everyone's cup of tea. Bhangi Insaan. https://t.co/xJvwacJXJX — Waqas Ahmed (@ahmedwaqas992) November 9, 2022

Amit Mishra is highly f***ing Upset with Pak's victory.

Chotay Dil ka Aadmi. https://t.co/QNoi8tGmAH — Asad (@iAsadM1) November 9, 2022

Sir, kal upset nahin hoga koi. England he jeetay ga. Khair, tension nahin lain, ye dekhain: pic.twitter.com/WCYsmU3Mbg — Zain Mehdi (@elduderino1993) November 9, 2022

After Pakistan made it through to the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2009, their batting mentor Matthew Hayden wished for a final with India. The Men in Blue face England in the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday.

“I would like to face India. Just because of the pure spectacle of pretty of much a third of the population all tuning in at the same time. That is fantastic. Can you just imagine, let’s cast our mind forward a couple of days, should India beat England, It will just be crazy chaos in Melbourne,” Matthew Hayden told the tournament’s official broadcaster. “Fantastic. Tonight was very special and a few things came out for us. Everyone will talk about Babar and Rizwan, but that bowling attack did an unbelievable job. Sky is the limit and both of these guys have done it for Pakistan for a number of years and I also want to mention Haris as well. He faces every fast bowler in the nets and smashes them. On this surface, the bowlers had to adapt and we got Shaheen back up and running. Once it starts to reverse-swing, boy! he’s hard to handle. Haris can bowl 150kph. I’d like to face India, pretty much because of the spectacle. It’s unthinkable,” he added.

Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his scintillating knock of 57 off 43 deliveries. The opening batter was delighted with his effort besides praising Babar Azam for his contribution to their century stand at the top of the order in Pakistan’s run chase.

“Luckily, the fifty was in the semifinal. Babar and I were struggling but we worked hard and believed. We kept fighting. When we crossed the boundary line, we decided to take the attack to the new ball bowlers. When we finished the powerplay, we knew one of us had to bat deep as it was a tricky pitch. Our start (to the tournament) wasn’t good, but the guys kept believing,” Mohammad Rizwan said.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was all praise for his team’s all-round effort, declaring that everyone – from his fast bowlers to spinners, to fielders to batters, everyone was simply outstanding in the field and that’s why they are in the final of a T20 World Cup.

“The way the team performed in the last three matches. Thanks to the crowd, feels like we are playing at home. We had a good start in the first six overs and later on we had a good spin attack. The fast bowlers also finished very well. Our plan before going inside was to utilise the first six overs and later on everyone can come and chip in. I think he [Haris] is a young guy and showing his aggression. We will enjoy this moment, but at the same time we will focus on the final,” Babar Azam said after the game.

Earlier, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen predicted that India would not be able to progress through to the final as he expected Jos Buttler’s side to beat Rohit Sharma and company in the other semifinal.

“I think the world of cricket wants to see Pakistan take on India in the final, but there’s a very good chance it’s going to be England v Pakistan. At the Adelaide Oval, I think England beat India. With the quality running through the England side, I really do. But I just need Virat to have a day off,” Kevin Pietersen wrote in his column for Betway.

On Thursday, India will meet England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval with the winner facing Pakistan in the title clash in Melbourne on Sunday.