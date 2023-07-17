The Florida Panthers were the surprise of the 2022-23 NHL season, barely qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs before going on an epic run that ended in a five-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final. Still, it was an excellent ending to the season for Matthew Tkachuk's team, and GM Bill Zito has made some shrewd moves so far in the offseason to help the team stay competitive next year.

Although the squad hasn't been as busy as last summer, when Zito shocked the hockey world by dealing Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar to the Calgary Flames for Tkachuk, he's still made a few solid moves. Although losing Radko Gudas to the Anaheim Ducks and Anthony Duclair to the San Jose Sharks is tough, Zito took a chance on Oliver Ekman-Larsson and added Stanley Cup champion Evan Rodrigues to the top-six for the next four years. The additions of Mike Reilly and Niko Mikkola will also shore up a back end that is set to be hindered by injuries at the start of next season.

Let's break down the moves made by the Florida Panthers since July 1.

Signed Oliver Ekman-Larsson to one-year deal

It's hard to believe that just a few seasons ago, Ekman-Larsson was considered one of the premier defensemen in the game while with the Arizona Coyotes. After a few abysmal seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, the Swede was bought out by the team and signed to a one-year deal by the Panthers on July 1.

OEL was an unrestricted free agent after the final four years of his eight-year pact were bought out by the Canucks in the middle of June, and Zito decided to take a chance on the 31-year-old. He should be motivated by a long-awaited fresh start, something he desperately needs.

The former No. 6 overall pick by the Coyotes in the 2009 NHL Draft has amassed 439 points in 902 regular-season games, adding eight points in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games. While there's no guarantee that the Panthers will make the dance next year in a very competitive Eastern Conference, if they do, he will be an important piece of another hopefully long run in South Beach.

Signed Evan Rodrigues to four-year deal

Evan Rodrigues was the big signing for the Panthers when the NHL Free Agency period opened; Zito gave him a four-year contract. The 29-year-old will be a nice replacement for Duclair, after he scored 16 goals and 39 points in 69 regular-season contests for the Colorado Avalanche last season. He also was part of the Stanley Cup team in 2022.

“Rodrigues brings skill and the ability to compete in three zones of the ice,” Zito said shortly after the signing. “A culture fit and someone who adds versatility to our lineup, we can't wait to welcome Evan to the Panthers.”

Rodrigues figures to immediately slot into the team's top-six, either on the top line centered by Sasha Barkov or on line two with Sam Bennett. The team is deep offensively, with Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Tkachuk helping to lead the charge as this team looks to replicate last season's success. Rodrigues was a nice addition and should fit in well in Florida.

Added Mike Reilly, Niko Mikkola

The Panthers badly needed some defensive help, especially with Gudas leaving and Aaron Ekblad set to miss the beginning of the season due to brutal injuries suffered during last year's playoff run. Mike Reilly and Niko Mikkola should do just that; Reilly was signed to a one-year deal, while Mikkola was granted term on a three-year pact.

The 27-year-old Mikkola skated in 50 games for the St. Louis Blues before being traded to the New York Rangers near the NHL Trade Deadline; he's a hulking figure at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, and should slot in on the third pairing next season. He could be skating beside Reilly, who is coming off a 10-game set with the Boston Bruins last season. He's played 339 career NHL games and will add a veteran presence to the blueline along with Ekman-Larsson.

Final Grade: B

The 2023 offseason certainly hasn't been as splashy as it was in 2022 when superstar Matthew Tkachuk became a Florida Panther, but Bill Zito has continued to show that it isn't all about star power in South Florida. Duclair and Gudas will absolutely be missed, but the additions of OEL, Rodrigues, Reilly and Mikkola, among others, will be good complementary pieces to a team that already has a deep core.

The injury statuses of multiple players will ultimately shape the beginning of next season for the Cats, but it's been a solid if unspectacular summer for Zito's Panthers. This is a team that could go all the way to the Finals again next year, or miss the playoffs entirely. That's just the parity of today's NHL, and it'll be intriguing to see how Florida's new pieces will fit in in 2023-24.