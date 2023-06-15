The fact that Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad was able to play at all in the last few games of the Stanley Cup Final through the injuries ailing him is absolutely astonishing — but it's going to cost him the beginning of next season.

Head coach Paul Maurice confirmed after the team's Game 5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night that one of his best blueliners was dealing with multiple devastating injuries. Not only did he break his foot against the Boston Bruins in the first round, but he also suffered two separate shoulder dislocations and a torn oblique.

Still, the 27-year-old played in every Panthers game this postseason, truly an incredible and applaudable feat. But it won't come without consequences, as Ekblad confirmed he will not be ready for training camp.

“Aaron Ekblad having shoulder surgery says he won’t be ready for the start of training camp,” wrote Florida Hockey Now's George Richards on Thursday.

It's a brutal update for the former No. 1 overall pick, as it probably means he will miss at least four months in recovery, if not more.

Ekblad played 20 games through the Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring two goals and eight points after putting up 38 points in the regular season to help the Panthers squeak into the playoffs.

It was an incredible run for the South Florida franchise, but obviously, there are consequences. Various players, including Ekblad and Matthew Tkachuk, were playing through injuries during the postseason.

While it's true that every Stanley Cup competing team has to play through injuries — it's just the nature of the sport — Aaron Ekblad's were ghastly. To be playing through a broken foot for three rounds is just incredible.

Still, the star defenseman will now have the offseason to undergo surgery and the subsequent recovery, but it just goes to show just how gruelling the NHL postseason really is.