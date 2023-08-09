The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for the upcoming NFL season, but not all players are off to a smooth start during training camp. In this article, we'll focus on four Panthers players facing challenges and struggling to find their footing: Bryce Young, Brandon Smith, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Damiere Byrd. From rookies to veterans, these individuals are under pressure to perform and prove their worth to the team.

2022 Panthers Season

The Carolina Panthers' 2022 NFL season had its ups and downs. The team had a lot of optimism heading into training camp, with the highest-paid running back in the NFL, Christian McCaffrey, returning for his sixth season with the Panthers. The Panthers also had a head coach, Matt Rhule, who was working to build a connection with the team (he has since been replaced, of course). However, the Panthers faced challenges during the season, with some players struggling to find their footing, such as Baker Mayfield (who is also no longer with the team). The Panthers also had to deal with injuries, such as guard Austin Corbett's torn ACL, which kept him out of the season. Despite these setbacks, the Panthers had some bright spots. Chuba Hubbard was a solid RB last year and should be a great backup to Miles Sanders in 2023. WR Terrace Marshall Jr was also impressive and should be a great option for Young alongside Adam Thielen and DJ Chark Jr.

Now let's look at the four players on the Panthers roster who are struggling during the 2023 NFL training camp.

1. Bryce Young: Rising from Rookie Status

Promising rookie QB and top overall draft pick Bryce Young should be solid for the Panthers in 2023. However, stepping onto the professional stage has brought forth a unique set of challenges. As he dons the Panthers' jersey, Young finds himself immersed in the intricate tapestry of the team's offensive strategy. Mastering the playbook's intricacies and nuances has proven to be a formidable task. Still, his current focus is unwaveringly fixed on deciphering the complexities.

The journey involves more than just mental gymnastics, of course. Young's determination to succeed is palpable as he grapples with refining his passing skills. Additionally, the swift pace of the NFL demands swift decision-making, and adjusting to this heightened tempo has been an ongoing endeavor. His daily dedication to honing his abilities is matched only by the competition he faces as Carolina's defense has been stellar at training camp.

Although the weight of expectations is substantial, Young stands on the precipice of a dynamic learning curve. We still think he is poised to seize the opportunity and translate his potential into a palpable impact for the Panthers.

2. Brandon Smith: Sliding Down

Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's shift to a 3-4 base formation has led to a surplus of options at the defensive second level for the Panthers. Plainly speaking, he favors more athletic players. Kamu Grugier-Hill's addition deepens the competition. Under GM Scott Fitterer's guidance, Deion Jones also earned a one-year deal with an impactful post-practice performance. These have dimmed sophomore Brandon Smith's prospects. Smith's athleticism under Steve Wilks contrasts with a new coaching regime's perspective, casting doubt on his status. A hopeful preseason could rejuvenate Smith, but he has moved down the depth chart quite significantly.

3. Yetur Gross-Matos: Striving for Consistency

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, now in his fourth season with the Panthers, has shown flashes of brilliance. This is particularly in sacking quarterbacks and disrupting plays. However, maintaining consistency has been an issue during training camp. Gross-Matos has demonstrated moments of dominance but also lapses in technique and discipline. The coaching staff is working to refine his skills and overall performance. The recent signing of Justin Houston adds another layer of competition. It makes Gross-Matos' path to a prominent starting role more challenging.

4. Damiere Byrd: Injury Blow

Veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd joined the Panthers with expectations of adding a speed and deep-threat dimension to the team's receiving corps. However, Byrd has faced challenges in developing chemistry with Bryce Young. Inconsistent timing and route running have led to missed connections and dropped passes. Byrd is working hard to establish rapport with teammates and earn the coaching staff's trust. Unfortunately, a significant hamstring injury has further complicated his situation. Reports have come in that this will sideline him for six to eight weeks. Ouch.

Team Outlook and Future Prospects

Despite these individual challenges, the Carolina Panthers are approaching the 2023 NFL season with optimism and aspiration. Following a disappointing 2022 season, the team has made significant roster improvements to make a playoff push. Key among these improvements is addressing the quarterback position and other playmaker roles. These give the Panthers a favorable opportunity to make a substantial impact in the upcoming season.

Training camp serves as a crucial period for players to demonstrate their abilities and secure spots on the roster. While Bryce Young, Brandon Smith, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Damiere Byrd face unique challenges, they remain committed to overcoming adversity. As the season progresses, their ability to bounce back and contribute to the team's success will undoubtedly shape the Carolina Panthers' journey in the 2023 NFL season.