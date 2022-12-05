It’s been quite the whirlwind season for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield — from Cleveland Browns’ starter to Carolina Panthers’ starter, to Panthers’ backup, to waivers, all in a span of five months.

After requesting a trade out of Cleveland, Mayfield has had an abysmal season with his new squad, going 1-5 and completing only 57.8% of his passes. Turns out it was a mutual decision between the Panthers and the disgruntled QB to part ways, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Mayfield was ready to move on as he was told he wasn’t in the team’s plans moving forward, and he’ll be free to sign with a new team once he clears.

Mayfield played just seven games for the franchise and will be subject to waivers later today. A high ankle sprain did him no favors, sending him to the bench in Carolina behind Sam Darnold, who will start for the Panthers moving forward.

With 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo going down for the season with a broken foot, it looks like San Francisco could be the landing spot for Baker Mayfield. It would make sense for both parties: another fresh start for Mayfield, and a quick fix for a 49ers squad that can’t buy a healthy quarterback. Even Robert Griffin III thinks its a good fit:

At the same time, the Seattle Seahawks might not want Mayfield in San Francisco as the NFC West playoff race heats up, especially since they are ahead of the 49ers’ in the waiver order.

RECOMMENDED
Baker Mayfield, Panthers, 49ers

NFL Twitter lights up with Baker Mayfield to 49ers jokes after release from Panthers

Gerard Samillano ·

Baker Mayfield, 49ers, Panthers

2 reasons Baker Mayfield to 49ers makes perfect sense after Panthers release, Jimmy Garoppolo injury

Karl Rasmussen ·

Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers, Oklahoma Football,

Panthers make shocking Baker Mayfield decision after tough spell

Gerard Samillano ·

Given his track record this season, it’s possible Baker Mayfield isn’t claimed, in which case he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. What a fall from grace it’s been for the former Heisman Trophy winner.