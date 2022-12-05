By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

It’s been quite the whirlwind season for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield — from Cleveland Browns’ starter to Carolina Panthers’ starter, to Panthers’ backup, to waivers, all in a span of five months.

After requesting a trade out of Cleveland, Mayfield has had an abysmal season with his new squad, going 1-5 and completing only 57.8% of his passes. Turns out it was a mutual decision between the Panthers and the disgruntled QB to part ways, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Mayfield was ready to move on as he was told he wasn’t in the team’s plans moving forward, and he’ll be free to sign with a new team once he clears.

Mayfield played just seven games for the franchise and will be subject to waivers later today. A high ankle sprain did him no favors, sending him to the bench in Carolina behind Sam Darnold, who will start for the Panthers moving forward.

With 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo going down for the season with a broken foot, it looks like San Francisco could be the landing spot for Baker Mayfield. It would make sense for both parties: another fresh start for Mayfield, and a quick fix for a 49ers squad that can’t buy a healthy quarterback. Even Robert Griffin III thinks its a good fit:

Baker Mayfield to the 49ers — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 5, 2022

At the same time, the Seattle Seahawks might not want Mayfield in San Francisco as the NFC West playoff race heats up, especially since they are ahead of the 49ers’ in the waiver order.

Given his track record this season, it’s possible Baker Mayfield isn’t claimed, in which case he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. What a fall from grace it’s been for the former Heisman Trophy winner.