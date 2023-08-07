The Carolina Panthers have high hopes that Bryce Young will become the next franchise quarterback the team has been searching for ever since prime Cam Newton. So far, it seems that he's trending in the right direction, with even Panthers quarterbacks coach and former NFL journeyman Josh McCown giving glowing reviews of the Alabama Crimson Tide program product.

“He’s everything we thought he would be in the draft process,” McCown said of the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (via Joseph Person of The Athletic). “That’s why we drafted him No. 1. From a character standpoint and work-ethic standpoint, he puts the time in and has a strong desire to maximize his potential every day. We felt that in the draft process and (after) three, four months now of working with him, we’ve seen that every day.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Panthers had to give up a lot to ensure that they would get the best chance at landing Bryce Young in the draft as they moved several assets to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the pick they used to draft him.

Carolina wanted to get a promising quarterback in this year's draft following the 2022 campaign in which the Panthers had to lean on the likes of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Jacob Eason for help under center. None of those quarterbacks are still with the Panthers, who added a veteran in the form of Andy Dalton in the offseason. But with Young, the excitement for the future of the franchise is through the roof. Week 1 can't come enough for Carolina fans, who will get to see the tram see preseason action for the first time this coming Saturday against the New York Jets at home.