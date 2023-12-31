The Panthers have already seen Bryce Young and Eddy Pineiro suffer injuries in their Week 17 action vs. the Jaguars

The Carolina Panthers are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, and it didn't take long for the injury bug to rear its ugly head. Early on in the game, Bryce Young absorbed a massive hit that forced him to the blue medical tent, and before the game even began, Carolina lost their kicker in Eddy Pineiro.

Young has taken a beating as a rookie behind Carolina's porous offensive line, and he ended up taking a big hit on a fourth and seven when the Jaguars sent pressure at him. Young was slow to get off the field, but he was eventually able to walk off under his own power, where he ended up in the blue medical tent to see what sort of injury he was dealing with.

He's in the medical tent now. https://t.co/2Wf05YGc2x — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 31, 2023

Bryce Young quickly returned to action for the Panthers

Young was able to return to action without missing a snap for the Panthers, which is a great sign, but he's going to need better protection from his offensive line if they want to keep him in one piece. The only reason Carolina was going for it on fourth and seven, though, was because Pineiro injured himself in warmups, meaning that they don't have a kicker for the rest of the game as well.

Panthers were going for it on fourth-and-7 because kicker Eddy Pineiro was injured during pre-game warmups. Young was hurt on the sack. https://t.co/7o1LXLPwGz — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 31, 2023

Not much has gone right for the Panthers this season, so why would that change in Week 17? It's great that Young is back, but being without a kicker could ultimately result in Carolina losing this game. It will be worth keeping an eye on Young throughout the remainder of this game, as another big hit could end up sending him to the sidelines for the rest of the day.