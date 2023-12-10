Carolina Panthers' star rookie quarterback, Bryce Young, did not shy away from brutally critiquing his own performance following a dismal Week 14 showing against the New Orleans Saints. Young, the highly-touted number-one overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a former Heisman Trophy winner, expressed his frustration yet again in a post-game press conference, pinpointing a lack of execution, particularly on his part.

“Again lack of execution, especially for myself,” Young confessed, addressing the reason for the team's performance. “Missed a lot of things. I think we played well on the perimeter, but I gotta continue to get better.” (per ESPN's David Newton)

These candid remarks provide a glimpse into the mindset of a young quarterback facing the challenges of transitioning to the professional level. Despite being hailed as the future of the Panthers' franchise, Young's struggles have been hard to ignore throughout the season, contributing to the team's dismal record of one win and 12 losses.

Statistically, Bryce Young's performance has been far from stellar, with a mere 70.9 quarterback rating and a concerning touchdown-to-interception ratio of 9:9. His passing yards, totaling 2192, and a completion rate of 58.5% further highlight the difficulties he has encountered in his rookie campaign. These numbers pale in comparison to the success enjoyed by his rookie counterpart, Houston's CJ Stroud, adding to the pressure mounting on Young's shoulders.

CJ Stroud, also a rookie quarterback from the 2023 draft class, has emerged as a shining star in contrast to Young's struggles. The Houston quarterback's standout performances have fueled speculation about what might have been for the Panthers had they chosen Stroud instead. The stark contrast between the two rookies has intensified the scrutiny on Bryce Young and fueled debates among football enthusiasts about the Panthers' decision-making in the draft.

The situation becomes even more perplexing considering Bryce Young's illustrious college career, which included a Heisman Trophy and widespread acclaim. The transition to the professional level, however, has proven to be a formidable challenge for the young quarterback. The Panthers organization and fans alike find themselves in an unexpected and uncomfortable position, grappling with the disparity between the rookie's college success and his underwhelming NFL debut.

The Panthers' struggles as a team further compound Young's challenges. With only one victory to their name this season, the team has had a disappointing campaign that has resulted in the Panthers being the first team to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The pressure on Young to be the catalyst for change and improvement is immense, and his public acknowledgment of his own shortcomings reflects a level of maturity and accountability that offers a glimmer of hope amid the gloom.

As the Panthers navigate the latter part of the season, all eyes will be on Bryce Young and his ability to rebound from this candid self-assessment. The rookie quarterback's journey from Heisman winner to struggling NFL player has become one of the season's most intriguing storylines, leaving fans and analysts alike pondering whether Young can overcome these challenges and fulfill the promise that once surrounded his name.