We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Panthers-Jaguars prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The league's worst team the Carolina Panthers head down south to take Jacksonville Jaguars are on a season-worst four losses in a row as they limp back home to play host in Week 17 as the playoffs are near. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Panthers-Jaguars prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

Jacksonville (8-7) was on a roll heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals having had a chance at the number one seed in the AFC but they have since lost four in a row and their injury-plagued offense attempts to battle it out against Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. There is speculation that Trevor Lawrence could miss this week's pivotal matchup but Lawrence insists he will ‘do anything' to play in Week 17's matchup. as he is currently still in the league's concussion protocols. They are already without Christian Kirk and Zay Jones is banged up which led to an abysmal performance from Lawrence in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Either way, they will be attempting to stop the bleeding and keep their playoff hopes alive when they play host to the visiting Panthers on New Year's Eve.

Carolina (2-13) is riding some momentum into this game as the season comes to a close they are coming off their best offensive outing of the season putting up 30 points in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Bryce Young looked like the promising young rookie Panthers' hoped he'd be passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers will be looking to play spoiler as the Jacksonville Jaguars attempt to make a run to make the playoffs as they head on the road to Jacksonville in Week 17.

Here are the Panthers-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Jaguars Odds

Carolina Panthers: +6 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: -6 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-115)

Under: 37.5 (-105)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Jaguars Week 17

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Look, I get it. The 2-13 Panthers on the road against the 8-7 Jaguars? Jacksonville at -6.5 feels like a fait accompli. But hold your horses, folks, because this Week 17 tilt in Duval County might not be the blowout everyone's expecting. Carolina could keep it within a touchdown, maybe even snag the upset.

Carolina's new interim head coach is a breath of fresh air. Tabor's offensive mind unlocks Bryce Young's deep ball potential, and D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen are feasting on single coverage. They've shown flashes of explosiveness against Green Bay, and Jacksonville's secondary is far from impenetrable.

Call me crazy, but I see a hungry underdog with nothing to lose, facing a complacent favorite with potential pitfalls. The +6.5 spread is tempting, but don't be surprised if the Panthers sneak in and make this one a nail-biter. So tune in on Sunday, buckle up, and prepare for a Carolina roar that might just shake up the AFC South.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Is the teal tide rising? After years of being the AFC South's punching bag, the Jacksonville Jaguars finally have their teeth bared, and Week 17's clash with the Carolina Panthers is their prime hunting ground. The Jags will not only win, but comfortably cover that -6 point spread.

Forget the road woes. This is TIAA Bank Field, Trevor Lawrence's kingdom. Under the Florida sun, he's a gunslinger, carving defenses with laser throws and extending plays with electrifying athleticism. Carolina's secondary while better than their run defense let Jordan Love throw for 219 yards and two touchdowns giving way for Lawrence to follow suit.

This Jacksonville team is hungry. After tasting playoff blood for the first time, they're not letting go. Every game is a chance to solidify their position, and they won't take their foot off the gas against a Carolina team playing for draft picks. Expect the Jags to attack from the opening whistle and never look back.

Final Panthers-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have looked like a shell of their former selves this late in the season losing each of their last four games due to being banged up offensively. Fortunately enough for them, they get a date with the two-win Carolina Panthers which should do them justice coming into Week 17.

While the Panthers looked great against the Packers we can't expect the same success on the road against a Jaguars team that is desperate for the win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Ultimately, the Jaguars look to have Travis Etienne to run the ball down the Panther's throat which will open up the play-action game to Evan Engram and Calvin Ridley as the Jaguars roll past the Panthers and into the playoffs.

Final Panthers-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -6 (-110), Over 37.5 (-115)