Carolina Panthers interim head coach speaks on his plans for the team and thoughts on relationships with players.

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor is working to pilot a new system into the locker room. Tabor's been known amongst the players as a fun, light-hearted coach who lets the players play.

“We're playing a kid's game played by grown men,” said Tabor, per David Newton at ESPN. “So let's have some fun while we're doing it.”

He talked about the details that go into changing the locker room, knowing that the energy needs to be completely revamped. The Panthers are 1-10 on the season, sitting in last place in the NFC South. Carolina has had multiple winless months, with their only victory coming within a narrow 15-13 margin to the Houston Texans.

“Play loose, not reckless,” Tabor said. “Say, ‘Hey, here's my chips. I'm all-in. Let's go.' And I think that can be comforting to players.”

Coming into the role of interim head coach can bring immense pressure, but for a majority of the time the newly hired coach tries to get the players to play free and live in the moment. The team and the coach usually don't have much to lose.

In this case, the Panthers are playing with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft in Bryce Young. From Week 1, Young and Carolina's coaching staff seemed to be on different paths, so it's up to Tabor to get the hopeful franchise quarterback back on his feet.

The Panthers have a couple of divisional games on the horizon, with their strength of schedule being relatively low. If they can just come out of the season with goals and a new direction for the organization, that could be considered a win.