The Carolina Panthers are expected to again have interest in Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich earlier this week after a brutal 1-10 start to the season.

Now, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is expected to receive interest from the Panthers, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports:

“Lions OC Ben Johnson is currently expected to receive interest from the Panthers again for their upcoming head coach vacancy, per source. Johnson's name along with some others continue to come up in discussions, at this time. Johnson reportedly declined a second interview with Carolina for the same opening last offseason. Johnson's withdrawal helped to pave the path for the hiring of Frank Reich.”

Johnson interviewed with the Panthers in the offseason before declining a second interview to remain with the Lions. Under Johnson's watch, the Lions' offense took flight in the 2022 NFL season. After averaging just 19.1 points in 2021, the Lions took a leap on that end of the field in 2022 during which they finished the regular season with the sixth highest-scoring attack in the NFL; averaging 26.6 points per game.

This season, the offense has taken another step, as the Lions rank second in total yards, third in passing yards, sixth in rush yards and seventh in points per game.

Johnson is currently the favorite to be named the next coach of the Panthers at +500. After Johnson, Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh has the second-best odds at +700 to return to the NFL and join the Panthers. Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is third with +900 odds and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is fourth with +1000 odds.