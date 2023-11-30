Quantcast

Panthers' Bryce Young gets 100% real on Frank Reich firing

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gets real on the Frank Reich firing and adjusting to new interim coach Chris Tabor

By
Eva Geitheim
2 min read
Bryce Young, Panthers, Frank Reich, Chris Tabor

Just eleven games into the 2023 season, the Carolina Panthers decided to fire Frank Reich in his first season as head coach for the team. Along with Reich, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and running backs coach Duce Staley were also fired. As the offense and rookie quarterback Bryce Young continue to struggle, the Panthers decided they wanted to head in a different direction.

Though the Panthers hope a new staff will fix their current issues, Young is sharing responsibility for the recent firings.

“We all do. We all share in that,” Young said. “We never want to see people get fired. We wanted to come in and conquer things together and accomplish our goals together. We all take responsibility in that … We all take ownership, especially offensively. It's all of us. We all want to do better. It's a collective unit. There's no finger pointing from players, coaches. Nothing. We all could have been better,” via ESPN's David Newton.

Now, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor has taken over as the Panthers' interim head coach. As Tabor takes over, Young is adjusting to changes in his team's environment.

“Of course, there will be little tweaks with change in leadership, change in roles,” he said. “Of course, things are going to look a little different. But I believe in everyone here. Time will tell as far as what the results are,” via Newton.

The slow start to Young's career looks worse when compared to the phenomenal rookie season C.J. Stroud is having for the Houston Texans, who drafted him at No. 2 after the Panthers selected Young first. It's not Young's fault where he was drafted, but it's hard for the Panthers not to compare and want to speed up his development process. Unfortunately for the previous coaching staff, that meant losing their jobs.

Eva Geitheim_headshot

About the Author

Eva started as an Associate Editor for Clutch Points in 2023 after recently graduating from UCLA. She has previously written for Lineups.com and is a big fan of all Bay Area sports.

Tags: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers, Frank Reich