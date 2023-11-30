Panthers' Bryce Young gets 100% real on Frank Reich firing

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gets real on the Frank Reich firing and adjusting to new interim coach Chris Tabor

Just eleven games into the 2023 season, the Carolina Panthers decided to fire Frank Reich in his first season as head coach for the team. Along with Reich, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and running backs coach Duce Staley were also fired. As the offense and rookie quarterback Bryce Young continue to struggle, the Panthers decided they wanted to head in a different direction.

Though the Panthers hope a new staff will fix their current issues, Young is sharing responsibility for the recent firings.

“We all do. We all share in that,” Young said. “We never want to see people get fired. We wanted to come in and conquer things together and accomplish our goals together. We all take responsibility in that … We all take ownership, especially offensively. It's all of us. We all want to do better. It's a collective unit. There's no finger pointing from players, coaches. Nothing. We all could have been better,” via ESPN's David Newton.

Now, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor has taken over as the Panthers' interim head coach. As Tabor takes over, Young is adjusting to changes in his team's environment.