The Panthers could see another key offensive linemen on the IR as Chandler Zavala is battling a knee injury.

The Carolina Panthers had the #1 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, and they selected quarterback Bryce Young with that pick. The Panthers weren't expected to be great this year, but Young was supposed to help them improve. That hasn't happened so far. Through 11 games, Carolina has the worst record in the NFL as they are currently sitting at 1-10. That is not what Panthers fans had in mind coming into this season. It's been clear for awhile that this season is a wash, and it continues to get worse for Carolina as it goes on.

Life in the NFL as a rookie QB is difficult enough, but when you don't have your starting offensive linemen, it gets even harder. Young might be losing protection from guard Chandler Zavala as he suffered a knee injury last week, according to a tweet from Jeremy Fowler. The team is still deciding what to do in regards to the situation, but Zavala could end up on Injured Reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

The Panthers also announced that they are signing OL Gabe Jackson, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero. This move came in response to the injury news regarding Zavala.

Seeing a player get injured is never good, but it's especially upsetting in a season like this one. The Panthers are clearly not making a run to the playoffs, and at this point in the season, the most important thing is avoiding injuries and keeping core talent healthy for next season. Unfortunately for Carolina, it's very hard to fully avoid the injury bug. There will likely be more updates to come in the near future regarding Zavala, but it doesn't sound good at the moment.