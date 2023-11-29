Tom Brady emphasized the importance of continuity after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich.

The Carolina Panthers have received a lot of criticism for their choices over the last year or so with the firing of Frank Reich this early into his tenure with the team being added to the list. And legendary quarterback Tom Brady emphasized the importance of continuity in the NFL when discussing the move on his podcast called “Let's Go!” on SiriusXM.

“I think the important part about firing and hiring and all this is continuity is the key to the NFL and business,” Tom Brady said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “The more you have continuity, the more you can build on things over the course of years. If you look at football in particular, it's hard to cover the amount of situations that come up every week, in a game, start of game, end of quarters, how do you use your timeouts, end of halftime, critical third-down situations, critical red area plays, situational football. All these things need to be built up, these reps in practice, talked about in meetings time and time and time again. It's like trying to learn a language. … What if every year you had to switch the language? … It's really hard to build up any of that consistency and continuity.”

The Panthers are hoping that they can find a long-term answer at head coach who can get the most out of quarterback Bryce Young, who they traded up to draft this year and has disappointed in his rookie season.

Given the assets the Panthers gave up, maximizing Bryce Young should be the priority for the team.