David Tepper gave his take on the Panthers allegedly outvoting Frank Reich in drafting Bryce Young over CJ Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A lot of fans remained skeptical of the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was a toss-up between CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, but everyone knows what happened next. The Houston Texans got their starting quarterback of the future, while the Carolina Panthers are figuring out their offense with their rookie QB. But, rumors of Frank Reich wanting the taller quarterback more sparked plenty of buzz after he was fired. David Tepper had to clear the air on the matter, via NFL on CBS.

“In the case of Bryce, it was almost- I believe it was a unanimous decision by the coaches and the scouts,” David Tepper said to give clarity on their top draft pick this 2023.

Panthers owner David Tepper was asked if it was true that Frank Reich wanted C.J. Stroud over Bryce Young. "In the case of Bryce, it was almost- I believe it was a unanimous decision by the coaches and the scouts." pic.twitter.com/1AgYuNQarN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2023

For thise unaware, Frank Reich allegedly wanted CJ Stroud more but the Panthers outvoted him. There is not much proof to back this up except for back-and-forth statements after his firing. Regardless, it is too early in both of their careers to determine if the Texans or Panthers made the right choice.

Admittedly, Stroud is doing very well in the Texans system. They are still in postseason contention and just barely lost to an experienced Jacksonville Jaguars squad led by Trevor Lawrence. Bryce Young, on the other hand, has been struggling with the Panthers so far. However, he has shown glimpses of greatness in a few games, which should be a good sign of things to come.

Time is the ultimate truth-teller and it works exactly like that in the world of football.