The Carolina Panthers will be parting ways with former interim head coach Chris Tabor after hiring Dave Canales.

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers are currently entering what projects to be a pivotal offseason as it pertains to the direction of the future of the franchise. Young had his moments during the 2023 campaign, which was his rookie season, but overall, the year was defined by a general ineptitude on the field for the Panthers, who finished the year with the worst record in the NFL and saw their head coach Frank Reicht get fired towards the end of the season.

Replacing Reicht in the interim was special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, leading some to wonder if Tabor would stay on board for some role with the franchise even after their recent hiring of Dave Canales to be their next head coach.

The answer, apparently, is no.

“Panthers informed their interim head coach/special teams coordinator Chris Tabor that he will not be retained despite the two years that he has left on his contract and he now is free to seek employment elsewhere, per source,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Regardless of who is calling the plays from the sidelines, Bryce Young would certainly benefit from having increased competence both along the offensive line as well as at the wide receiver position, two areas in which Carolina struggled mightily throughout this past season.

Making matters worse is that the Panthers do not own their first overall pick this year due to a trade with the Chicago Bears last season.