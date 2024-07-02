Derrick White's net worth in 2024 is $10 million to $13 million. White is a starting guard for the Boston Celtics. He is an NBA champion, an All-Defensive Second Team player, and just agreed to a contract extension with the Celtics. Let's take a closer look at Derrick White's net worth in 2024.

Derrick White's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $10 million to $13 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Derrick White was born on July 2, 1994, in Parker, Colo. He attended Legend High School. At the high school level, White put up 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, according to sources.

Although White had a respectable high school stint, a lot of college basketball coaches weren't high on the Legend High School prospect due to his height, based on reports. After graduating from high school, White went to University of Colorado – Colorado Springs where White served as the starting guard for the college basketball team at the NCAA Division II level.

Around this time, White also experienced a growth spurt that ultimately benefitted his pursuit as a professional basketball player. If it weren't for his growth spurt, the Legend High School alum confessed that he would've taken a career path as a businessman instead.

In three seasons, White put up 22.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while hitting 48.8 percent shooting from the field. For his efforts, White was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, RMAC Tournament MVP, and made two First team All-RMAC selections. Moreover, White was also named NCAA Division II All-American twice.

But after three years at Colorado Springs, White transferred to the University of Colorado. White spent his final year in college with the Buffaloes.

In his lone season in a Buffaloes uniform, he averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 51 percent overall from the field. White wrapped up his college career by making the First team All-Pac 12.

Derrick White is drafted by the Spurs

After his lone season with the University of Colorado, White officially declared for the 2017 NBA Draft. On draft night, the San Antonio Spurs selected White in the first round with the 29th overall pick.

Shortly after, White signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8.54 million with the Spurs, based on Spotrac. In his rookie season, White averaged 3.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 49 percent from the field overall.

With the Spurs, White continued to be a reliable second-string guard. In the 2019-2020 season, he put up 11.3 points per game, which marked the first time White averaged in double figures. He also registered 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

In his rookie season, the Spurs assigned White to the Austin Spurs, the NBA G-League affiliate team for San Antonio. With the Austin Spurs, White averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the field overall in 24 games.

Through his efforts, the former University of Colorado standout helped the team win the NBA G-League championship.

Coming off a respectable season, the Spurs retained White's services by signing him to a four-year contract extension worth $70 million, according to reports. After signing the deal, White had a breakout season. He averaged a career-high 15.4 points to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while hitting 41 percent from the field overall.

Derrick White is traded to the Celtics

Midway through the 2021-22 season, the Spurs traded White to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Romeo Langford, Josh Ricardson, and a handful of draft picks. For the rest of the 2021-22 season, White averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

But more importantly, White proved to be an instrumental piece for the Celtics. In the 2022 Playoffs, White tallied 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game to power the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance.

In his best game in the playoffs, White registered 21 points, spiked by five threes, to propel the Celtics to a Game 1 victory. Unfortunately, the Golden State Warriors proved to be too much as they extended their dynasty at the expense of the Celtics in six games.

In the 2023 NBA Playoffs, White had perhaps his most famous moment in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals when his putback basket at the buzzer forced Game 7 against the Miami Heat. However, the eighth-seeded Heat pulled off the upset with a win in Game 7 in Boston.

Derrick White helps Celtics win NBA title

In the 2023-24 season, White assumed full-time duties as the Celtics' starting guard. He averaged 15.2 points 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. White also shot a career-high 40 percent from beyond the arc.

In the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, White had his career-best playoff game with 38 points to go along with four rebounds, three blocks and three assists in a Game 4 victory. White's effort helped the Celtics gain revenge on the Heat with a 4-1 series win.

The Celtics then beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals and dominated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals in five games. White tied a career playoff best with eight rebounds to go with 14 points in the title-clinching victory.

Following the season, the Celtics rewarded White by agreeing to a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension. This will keep him under contract through the 2028-29 season.

