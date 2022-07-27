Panthers’ training camp plans for Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield in a trade a few weeks ago. As a result, it is unclear who will take the reins as QB1 this season. Sam Darnold recently said that Mayfield and him are ‘cool’ off of the field. But there is certainly a quarterback competition between them between the lines. Panthers coach Matt Rhule shared an update on the QB competition, per NFL.com.

Rhule told reporters that Sam Darnold will take snaps with the first team to open training camp. Mayfield will start with the second team. However, they will alternate day-by-day, so Mayfield will take snaps with the first team tomorrow. NFL.com adds that Rhule said he wants the QB’s taking reps with the same receivers.

As of now, it appears that either Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield could win the job. Mayfield seemed destined to take over starting duties after the Panthers acquired him. The former Browns QB posted better numbers than Darnold last season despite having a down year.

But Matt Rhule is going to give Darnold a chance to prove himself. The USC product has the potential to become a reliable option in the NFL. But Darnold has been plagued by inconsistency so far in his young career.

Baker Mayfield is still expected by many to win the job. But it is possible that Darnold balls out during the preseason and runs with the QB1 gig. For now, it is anybody’s job for the taking.

The Panthers are hopeful that whoever wins the job can lead them to the playoffs.