The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms with forward Eetu Luostarinen on a three-year contract extension that will keep the Finn in South Beach through the 2026-27 season, general manager Bill Zito announced on Tuesday.

“Eetu is a dynamic two-way center whose speed and strength allow him to excel on any line,” Zito said, per the official release. “His consistency and dependability are a great asset to our forward group, and we are excited about what he can continue to bring to our lineup in the coming seasons.”

The 24-year-old had a career year in 2022-23, scoring a very respectable 17 goals and 43 points over 82 games with the Panthers. He tied for second among team skaters with a plus-19 rating. He was an important piece in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as well, playing a strong two-way game and scoring five points in 16 games.

The team badly missed him in the Stanley Cup Final after he went down with a broken tibia in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Luostarinen has played in 212 career NHL games between the Hurricanes and Panthers after being selected by Carolina in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft. He was traded from Raleigh to Sunrise in February of 2020.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound forward has scored 78 points throughout his career, adding 25 points in 49 career American Hockey League contests. Before entering the NHL, he spent three seasons in the top tier Finnish league.

Eetu Luostarinen figures to be a fixture on the team's third line for the next three seasons as they look to make another deep postseason run next year.