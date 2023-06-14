The Matthew Tkachuk-led Florida Panthers failed to extend the series as the Vegas Golden Knights triumph in their pursuit to win the Stanley Cup Final. Teams that stay most healthy in playoff situations are the ones that often win the whole thing. Paul Maurice outlined their hard battle with injuries throughout the postseason and their situation moving forward.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that there are going to be some guys in the Panthers lineup who will need four to six months to heal, per Ryan S. Clark of ESPN.

He added that Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk is going to heal fine. The left winger suffered a broken sternum in the third game of the Stanley Cup Final. Paul Maurice also expressed that Matthew Tkachuk struggled to get dressed ahead of Game 4. The Panthers staff had to help him get in his uniform.

In total, the Panthers struggled because of the injuries they had to deal with. Patrick Hornqvist suffered a concussion in their February 23rd game. The right winger is expected to not see action until September.

Radko Gudas, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekbald all endured suffering in this game as they also got injured. Aaron Ekbald is nursing an injury to his obliques. Meanwhile, the Panthers' defenseman got an ankle injury. Eetu Luostarinen also battled health concerns in the Stanley Cup Final with a hit to his lower body.

Paul Maurice's Panthers had unfortunate encounters with the injury bug throughout their postseason run. They hope to recover from the injuries and run it back next season.