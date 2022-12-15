By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Florida Panthers have been hit with an apparent illness outbreak recently. After Carter Verhaeghe was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, it seems that star center Matthew Tkachuk is the latest player to come down sick. Tkachuk was feeling under the weather on Thursday, putting his status for the clash against the Pittsburgh Penguins in jeopardy. So, is Matthew Tkachuk playing vs. the Penguins?

Is Matthew Tkachuk playing vs. Penguins

According to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, Tkachuk is considered a game-time decision for Thursday’s clash against Pittsburgh. Tkachuk was not present during morning skate on Thursday, putting his status up in the air against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

While Tkachuk may not be available, the Panthers got some encouraging news regarding Carter Verhaeghe, who is expected to suit up vs. the Pens after missing Tuesday’s win.

The illness to Tkachuk and Verhaeghe isn’t the first time that sickness has plagued the Panthers this year. Captain Sasha Barkov was sidelined for a handful of games this season due to complications from Pneumonia, returning to action in November.

This season is Tkachuk’s first in Florida, after he was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames that saw Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar head the other direction. In his debut campaign for the Panthers, Tkachuk leads the team with 39 points, including 14 goals and 25 assists. Verhaeghe is the second-leading scorer with 25 points, including a team-high 10 goals.

Panthers fans will have to keep their eyes open closer to puck drop for the official status on Matthew Tkachuk, who is described as a game-time decision Thursday vs. the Penguins.