The Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane are reportedly closing in on a one-year deal for him to remain with the franchise, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Patrick Kane was close to reaching unrestricted free agency on Monday, but there was rumored progress throughout the weekend regarding a deal with the Red Wings, now it seems as if he is staying. It will be interesting to see the money that Kane gets in this deal, as with him entering his age 35 season, he could get a good amount of incentives.

In 50 games with the Red Wings last season, Kane scored 20 goals and dished out 27 assists for 47 points, according to NHL.com. He was coming off of hip surgery that he had the previous offseason, and demonstrated the offensive ability that he still has. Now, he will remain with the Red Wings and try to help the young team make the playoffs next season.

It was reported that Kane valued the chance to win, and wanted that with the team he signed with. Ultimately, it is clear he views the Red Wings as a team he can win with. Detroit narrowly missed the playoffs last season, but the general consensus seems to be that the team is on an upward trajectory.

Evaluating Patrick Kane's options

Of course, the Red Wings were interested in bringing Kane back and ultimately did. However, there were a bunch of rumored spots for him in free agency that could have been available to him on Monday when the window opened. He turned all of them down, and the other teams who have been mentioned as interested in him are the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars.

Kane is a former Ranger, of course. He was traded to New York in 2023 and had a disappointing stint with a team that had Stanley Cup hopes. The Rangers lost in the first round to the New Jersey Devils, and due to cap constraints, he did not return. He likely would have had to leave some money on the table to return tot he Rangers.

The Stars are another contender that could have been interesting for Kane. Dallas made the Western Conference Final last season, and Kane could have viewed that as a great chance to add another Stanley Cup to his resume. Ultimately, he turned that down as well.

The Canadiens and Sabres are similar options, as both teams were firmly out of the playoff race last season. Both teams are younger, and likely not as far along in their builds as the Red Wings are. Kane would have brought leadership to both teams, and the Sabers would have been a homecoming for him, but he decided against joining either team.

Now, Kane will try to help get the Red Wings back on top.