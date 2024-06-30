The Steven Stamkos era appears to be coming to a crucial point, and the team's acquisition of Jake Guentzel from the Carolina Hurricanes is not a good sign for the Lightning captain.

Free agency will get underway Monday, and the fact that the Lightning parted with a third-round draft choice in 2025 is a fairly strong signal that the Lightning believe they can sign Guentzel to a long-term contract.

That would seem to indicate that the team would not have a significant amount of money or term to offer Stamkos.

Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois and agent Don Meehan have not been in recent conversation. As a result, the Tampa Bay captain will be able to negotiate with any team that shows a significant interest in bringing him aboard.

Stamkos has been the face of the franchise since he was the No. 1 draft choice overall in 2008. He has had two seasons with 50 goals or more, including a 60-goal season in 2011-12.

After the trade for Guentzel was announced, BriseBois said that Stamkos would hit the free-agent market Monday.

Stamkos has demonstrated that he still can put the puck in the net

Stamkos entered the league as an 18-year-old phenom in the 2008-09 season, and while he has 15 seasons under his belt, he has shown that he is still a big-time scorer.

The center scored 40 goals and 41 assists last season, and it marked the seventh time in his career that he has scored 40 or more goals. He may have been supplanted by Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins when it comes to having the most dangerous shots in the league, but he does not have to take a back seat to many other players.

When his teammates set him up for a slap shot from the left elbow, few players in the league can match his velocity or accuracy. He also sees the ice extremely well and is very capable of setting up his teammates with excellent scoring opportunities.

Stamkos does not appear to be close to a point where he would call it a career. He has expressed disappointment that the conversations with the Lightning have not brought about an agreement. It seems very likely that he will continue his career with another team.

Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators likely to star forward

The Detroit Red Wings made a strong bid for a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs before falling short last season, and general manager Steve Yzerman may offer Stamkos a contract in an effort to give the team a stronger offense. The same holds for the Predators, who made the playoffs but lost to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round. General manager Barry Trotz could make a big splash if the could bring Stamkos to Smashville.

TSN insider Chris Johnston said the Red Wings are in the process of making moves to offer Stamkos a significant contract, and fellow NHL insider Pierre LeBrun said that the Preds will make a push for Stamkos.

While those two teams have been linked to Stamkos, there could be several other teams that are ready to make a bid for the 16-year veteran who has scored 555 goals in his career.