Florida Panthers star Sam Reinhart is in the midst of an exceptional season as he makes his first appearance at the All-Star game. Speaking to the media, he touched on his contract situation and gave some insight that talks between himself and the Panthers are going well and is said to have no problem with it “being ongoing” according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

“I’ve got no issues with it being ongoing. They certainly don’t either,” Reinhart said at 2024 NHL All-Star Media Day at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. “We’re both comfortable with where we’re at; we’re both trying to ultimately trying to win a Stanley Cup this year and that’s where our focus is mainly.”

For his current contract that is expected to be at the end of his original three-year deal that was made back in 2021, he can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. On the season so far, he has 62 points (37 goals, 25 assists) and is just 20 shy of the career-high 82 he set in 2021-22, which was his first season with the Panthers.

Reinhart said he is not distracted by ongoing contract talks with Panthers

There is not that big of a rush for Reinhart to have a contract done during the season as he showed understanding of what Florida is trying to build with their hockey team. Making the Stanley Cup Finals last season where Florida lost in five contests to the Vegas Gold Knights, Reinhart expressed that the contract talks are not “distracting.”

“I mean, we both know where each other stands, we both know we want to get something done and we’re both comfortable with how it’s going. So, it’s not distracting me by any means,” Reinhart said. “I think when you’re trying to build something like we’re trying to in Florida, some things take time.”

The star forward has 20 goals from the power play, which is the most in the entire NHL. Reinhart would say to the media for the All-Star game that he has enjoyed the way they have executed that aspect of their play.

“I think it just says to what our power play is, what we’re trying to execute,” Reinhart said. “There are some good pieces drawing some coverage away and good timing. I think we struggled a little bit earlier and then we found it again. It’s a big part of anyone’s success as a team in this league.”

Sergei Bobrovsky complimentary towards Reinhart

His teammate in star goalie Sergei Bobrobsky has been very flattering to Reinhart calling him an “outstanding” player Thursday. Besides his ability to score at a high-level, Bobrobsky compliments his “intelligence” when out on the ice.

“He’s been outstanding. He’s the real deal,” Bobrovsky said Thursday. “He can score from everywhere, you know, and at any time of the game. So, he’s been the leader from the first year. He also brings intelligence into the game, He not only scores the goals, but he also knows how to defend. He’s very reliable on the [penalty kill], too, so he's a very smart player and I’m so happy for him that he’s having that kind of season.”

The Panthers are currently 31-14 on the season which puts them second in the Atlantic Division behind the Boston Bruins. After the break, their next game will be against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Feb. 6.