Sam Reinhart is on a career-best heater.

Sam Reinhart is playing the best hockey of his career in 2023-24, and the Florida Panthers star scored yet another goal in a 6-2 drubbing of the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

In the process, the Canadian sniper became just the fifth player in franchise history to reach the 60-point mark in 50 games or fewer, “joining Pavel Bure (44 GP in 1999-00), Jonathan Huberdeau (45 GP in 2021-22 & 2019-20), Matthew Tkachuk (46 GP in 2022-23) and Aleksander Barkov (46 GP in 2021-22),” according to NHL Public Relations.

Reinhart's goal was on the powerplay, a place where he has feasted this season. It was his 18th man advantage tally of the campaign, and 50th career PP goal with the team.

Panthers continue the chase for Bruins

The 28-year-old also added an assist as the Panthers improved to 29-14-4 and moved within five points of the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins.

With a ridiculous 12 goals in 11 games throughout the calendar month of January, Reinhart is leading all NHL skaters in the same span. He also extended his point streak to 11 contests, and is the fourth player in franchise history to notch 60 points in 47 games or fewer.

“It was awesome,” Tkachuk said of his team’s showing on Wednesday, per The Associated Press' Colby Guy. “Tons of energy from our team before the game even started. Not too thrilled with the way it ended over there in Arizona. I thought we brought it tonight and we brought it from the start. It’s good to see everybody pitch in and just have a really good group effort.”

After a slow start to the 2023-24 campaign, Florida has caught fire as of late, winning 11 of 15 games dating back to Dec. 23. And the roster is almost fully healthy with Brandon Montour, Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett all back and contributing.

This is looking a lot like the team that marched all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in cinderella fashion last June, and this iteration of the Panthers is looking poised to make another run in 2024.

And Sam Reinhart, who is emerging into a superstar in front of our eyes, is leading the charge.

Florida is back in action against the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Friday night.