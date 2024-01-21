The NHL is describing why they decided to punish Florida Panthers forward Will Lockwood for three games.

Florida Panthers forward Will Lockwood is slapped with a three-game suspension for hitting Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in a game on Friday. The National Hockey League is explaining the reasons for the punishment, as both players left the game following the altercation.

“His shoulder makes direct and significant contact with Fleury’s head causing him to fall to the ice. This is goalie interference,” the NHL Department of Player safety said, per Florida Hockey Now.

The NHL also argued that Lockwood should have made a greater effort to slow down and not hit Fleury in the head. The suspension is the latest punishment the NHL is issuing players for head hits in games. Minnesota went on to win Friday's game, 6-4.

Lockwood will also have to forfeit $12,109.38 for the blow. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. The forward will miss Panthers games against the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Panthers will have to find a way to win without the forward. The Panthers are having a great season, holding steady with 58 points in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. That's good for second place, as the team has compiled a 27-14-4 record with just a few games left before the All-Star break.

Lockwood has one assist this season, in 23 games played. This is his first season with the Panthers, after playing the last three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks. Lockwood was drafted by the Canucks in the third round of the 2016 NHL draft.

The Panthers play the Predators Monday at 8:00 Eastern.