It is an Atlantic Division clash as the Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Panthers come into the game sitting at 40-16-4 on the year and have been playing great, winning nine of their last ten. Last time out thye faced the Montreal Canadiens. Aleksander Barkov opened the game with a goal, but the Canadiens responded just over a minute later. In the second period, Sam Reinhart scored on the power play, but once again, the Canadiens responded. In the third, the Canadiens took the lead, but Reinhart would score again, this time shorthanded to tie the game. This would lead to a shootout, where the Panthers would win.
Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 33-21-6 this year, sitting in fourth in the Atlantic Division. They have won seven of their last ten games overall, and last time outfaced the New York Islanders. The Islanders took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Olli Maatta would make it a one-goal game heading into the third. Just ten seconds into the third period, Patrick Kane tied the game, but Brock Nelson gave the lead back to the Islanders on his second goal of the game. Maatta scored his second to tie the game, but the Islanders would strike back, and then add an empty net goal to win 5-3.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Panthers-Red Wings Odds
Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline: -152
Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: +126
Over: 6.5 (-114)
Under: 6.5 (-108)
How to Watch Panthers vs. Red Wings
Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT
TV: ABC
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Panthers come into the game sitting 13th in the NHL in goals per game, scoring 3.27 goals per contest this year. They are led by Sam Reinhart. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 41 goals on the year, plus 30 assists, giving him 71 total points. He has also been great on the power play, coming in with 23 power-play goals on the year, plus five assists. Further, Reinhart has scored five times short-handed this year. Helping him out on the power play with Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk comes into the game with 21 goals and 47 total assists, leading the team in assists and sitting second to the team in points with 68. He has just five goals on the power play but has 23 assists this year.
Meanwhile, Carter Verhaeghe comes into the game second on the team in goals. He has 30 goals and 32 assists, good for 62 total points. He has eight goals and nine assists on the power play. Aleksander Barkov sits fourth on the team in points and is one of four guys on the team with over 50 points this year. He comes into the game with 14 goals, but 44 assists, giving him 58 total points this year. Like Tkachuk, he has been great setting up the power play, sitting with two goals and 20 assists when man-up this year.
The Panthers have the fifth-best power-play unit in the NHL this year, sitting with a 25.4 percent success rate when on the man advantage. They have also been solid on the penalty kill, coming in with an 82.8 percent success rate, sixth in the NHL.
Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for this game. He is 29-11-2 on the year, with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Bobrovsky is third in the NHL in wins, while sitting fifth in goals against average and tied for sixth in save percentage. He has lost just one start this month, and in that game, he allowed just one goal on 29 shots, but the Panthers were shut out.
Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Wings sit fourth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.57 goals per game. Dylan Larkin leads the way this year, leading the team in goals and points. He comes in with 26 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 54 total points. Larkin also is coming in with solid power play numbers. He has ten goals and 11 assists on the power play, plus he has two shorthanded goals. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat has been solid. He comes in with 23 goals and 30 assists this year for 53 points. He is second on the team in both goals and assists while being second in points. DeBricat has also been solid on the power play with ten goals and seven assists this year.
Third on the team in points and goals this year, while leading the team in assists is Lucas Raymond. Raymond comes in with 17 goals and 34 assists this year, good for 51 points. Sitting fourth on the team in goals and points is Daniel Sprong. Sprong comes in with 16 goals and 23 assists, good for 39 points on the year. Currently, the Red Wings have 13 players with ten or more goals in the year.
The Red Wings sit ninth in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 23.3 percent conversion rate this year. Further, they are tenth on the penalty kill this year, with an 81.4 percent success rate this year.
Alex Lyon is expected to be in goal for this one. Lyon is 18-9-2 on the year with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He has not been great this month, with a 3.32 goals-against average and a ..883 save percentage. Still, he is 5-3-0 on the month, thanks to getting plenty of goals of support. The Red Wings have scored 32 goals in his eight appearances so far this month.
Final Panthers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick
While the Red Wings have been playing well as of late, the Panthers have been playing better. They have the better defense overall, and the Red Wings have still been giving up a lot of goals. The offense for the Panthers has picked up as well. They are scoring nearly four goals per game in their last ten, only hurt by the shutout against the Hurricanes. When the Panthers have scored three or more goals, they have won their last 13 games. They will hit that mark in this one.
Final Panthers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-152)