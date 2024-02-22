The Panthers have made their NHL Trade Deadline intentions known.

The Florida Panthers began the season on a bit of a Stanley Cup hangover. To be fair, this was expected. Florida was beaten up coming out of their loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. And the Eastern Conference champions needed to weather a storm if they wanted to compete again. Well, with the NHL Trade Deadline approaching, it's safe to say they weathered the storm.

Florida is not only a good team, but they are thriving right now. In fact, they are best team in the Eastern Conference based on points and point percentage. The Panthers are proving that last year's run to the Finals was no fluke. And they are in great position for another deep playoff run.

With the NHL Trade Deadline coming up, now is the time to act. Teams like the Panthers will look to bolster their rosters between now and March 8. Some of those teams are in direct competition with Florida for positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers are likely looking to make a move between now and the NHL Trade Deadline. But what exactly does a perfect March 8 really look like? Here is a deep dive into a dream scenario for the Florida Panthers at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Stated intentions

Normally, it's hard to truly predict what a dream scenario looks like. We can certainly make guesses and assumptions, but we don't know what each team is thinking. However, that's not the case with the Panthers. General manager Bill Zito spoke with The Athletic recently where he revealed his intentions for the deadline.

The Panthers are in the market for a forward. Preferably, Florida would like to add a forward that can strengthen their top-nine. In saying this, though, it's important to recognize an important roadblock that's held up much of the trade market to this point. Zito points out how the asking prices are still rather high.

“Top-nine forwards tend not to be cheap,” Zito said, via The Athletic. “I made a joke to somebody: I need to buy an Armani suit, but I can’t really go to Madison Avenue; I have to wait until it gets to T.J. Maxx.”

The Panthers want another forward at the NHL Trade Deadline. This is the dream scenario they have created for themselves. And they want to balance their desire to compete with their desire to not overplay their hand. With this information, we can narrow down the dream scenario a bit more. The Florida Panthers seek a top-nine forward who won't cost them an arm and a leg to get. Fortunately for them, there are a few options that fit these requirements.

Dream Panthers trade targets

The first dream target for Florida is actually a familiar face. Forward Anthony Duclair spent three seasons in the Sunshine State prior to this year. The veteran winger had his most productive years with the Cats, as well. He scored 43 goals and 99 points through 137 games with the Panthers franchise.

Duclair has struggled a bit with the San Jose Sharks this season. However, he has a solid track record and knows the organization well. Put him on a better team, and he should find his scoring touch again. Don't be shocked if a reunion comes to pass prior to March 8.

Outside of Duclair, there are some other options. First, Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha. Mantha does have a bloated cap hit, which complicates things. That said, the Capitals winger needs a change of scenery. He never truly fit in the nation's capital after a 2021 trade from the Detroit Red Wings.

Mantha is a solid all-around winger who brings a lot of energy when he's on his game. He has a lot to offer to any team looking to bolster their forward core. And Florida could benefit greatly from his presence, especially if he rediscovers his Red Wings form.

Finally, if the Panthers want to go the true low-cost route, there's Ottawa Senators forward Dominik Kubalik. Another former Red Wing, Kubalik has nine goals and 12 points through 49 games. The veteran has a 30-goal season under his belt and scored 20 with Detroit last season. He could be an interesting under-the-radar addition. Though he is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

In any event, there are no shortage of options, especially further down the trade market. If the Panthers want to make this dream scenario a reality, they certainly can. Fans should keep their eyes on Florida over the next two weeks. We could see a few interesting moves from the defending Eastern Conference champions.