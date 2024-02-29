The Detroit Red Wings are on quite the tear. They have won their previous six games, and they hold a record of 16-4-2 since New Year's Eve. Detroit is coming off one of their more impressive wins of the year, defeating the Washington Capitals 8-3. The Red Wings are just two points out of third place in the Atlantic Division, as well. It’s looking more and more like Detroit could buy at the NHL Trade Deadline.
It's been awhile since the Winged Wheel found itself in this position. You have to go back to 2016 to find their last playoff appearance. And you have to go back to 2015 to find the last time they made a trade to add at the NHL Trade Deadline. Detroit picked up defenseman Marek Zidlicky and forward Erik Cole that year.
Of course, the Red Wings are in a bit of a different scenario, even if their deadline status is similar. Detroit is chalk full of assets they could use to make a major trade. Furthermore, they have a fanbase that is eager to see the team return to the postseason. In 2015, Detroit fans were used to the playoffs, and their cupboard was bare.
We've already looked at Detroit's dream NHL Trade Deadline scenario. So, let's take a look at the other side of the coin. Here is the nightmare scenario for the Red Wings with the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline a little over a week away.
It's all about chemistry in Hockeytown
The Red Wings are finally clicking right now. Patrick Kane looks like the Showtime of old and has paired well with Alex DeBrincat. Dylan Larkin is once again having an incredible year. And forward Lucas Raymond has taken a massive step forward in his development.
Detroit is in a fantastic position to add at the NHL Trade Deadline. However, they need to be very careful. General manager Steve Yzerman is very smart. So he knows what the team's nightmare scenario at this deadline is. Detroit's nightmare scenario is making a trade that would ruin their chemistry.
The Red Wings are a team dictated by their chemistry. Consider how they play when Lyon is in goal compared to James Reimer or Ville Husso. The Red Wings play excellent hockey with Lyon manning the pipes behind him. Even when the veteran journeyman has an off night, they cover for him.
However, the Red Wings are not nearly as consistent when Reimer or Husso are in goal. To be fair, Husso has missed much of this season due to injury. But Reimer has played a decent amount of games. And the team tends to have off nights when he is in goal.
It's unclear exactly why Detroit plays better when Lyon plays. The overall point, though, is that they are comfortable with him in goal. Now, imagine Detroit moving a player who the team is comfortable with on the ice. Of course, their top stars aren't going anywhere. But David Perron and Shayne Gostisbehere are free agents at the end of the year.
Perron is a major reason behind Detroit's turnaround this year. And Gostisbehere has been incredibly productive in his debut campaign with the team. If either of these players were included in a trade, it could affect the locker room. Especially if the player they get in return doesn't fit.
Yzerman is incredibly smart as a general manager. It's hard to imagine him making such a move without understanding the consequences. That said, ruining the team's chemistry is something the Red Wings general manager must avoid. Especially if he has his eyes on making the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.