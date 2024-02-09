Matt Judon just wants the Patriots' offense to succeed in 2024.

Matthew Judon doesn't have a preference on who is the New England Patriots' starting quarterback in 2024 as long as they're doing their job.

The Patriots star edge rusher admitted that he just wants to see better quarterback play when asked if he thought Mac Jones is still a “good fit” with the team, via 98.5 The Sports Hub's Felger and Mazz.

“Honestly, I don’t care,” Judon said. “It sounds terrible, but I just want our offense to score points.”

“[I want] our offense to score points and sustain drives. Regardless of if that's Mac, Bailey [Zappe], somebody else — I don't care,” Judon continued. “I think both Mac and Zappe have the talent to do it, they just have to do it — that's going to be up to them.”

Regardless of who was at quarterback, the Patriots received lackluster play from the position for the vast majority of the season. Jones threw for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 77 passer rating while Zappe threw for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 68.8 passer rating.

As a result, the Patriots' offense ranked 30th in total and was tied for last in scoring this past season en route to a 4-13 record. The Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, putting in a good spot to select one of the top three quarterback prospects in this year's draft if it wants to try and rectify their quarterback woes.

What Matthew Judon wants from the Patriots QBs in 2024

On top of possibly selecting a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, the Patriots have other possibilities on who can be their starting quarterback for them next season. Both Jones and Zappe are still on their rookie contracts in 2024, making them possible cheap options to compete for the starting job.

If both players return to New England in 2024, Judon is challenging both players to perform better.

“The offseason is a chance to get better and come back a different player,” Judon said. “I think they both can do it and they both have the skillset to do it, they just have to do it.”