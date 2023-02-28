Television broadcasts for the 2023 XFL season have featured players wearing live microphones, leading to some hilarious in-game entertainment. While some observers want the NFL to introduce the use of live player audio into their games, New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon couldn’t disagree more.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio retweeted a video of Orlando Guardians quarterback Deondre Francois telling one of his teammates to “shut the f–k up” in the huddle during the team’s game against the San Antonio Brahmas Sunday. In response to the head of ProFootballTalk asking the NFL to put microphones everywhere, Matthew Judon repeated what Francois had to say.

Dear @ProFootballTalk STFU. this wouldn’t be good for anyone. At all y’all hear enough. https://t.co/5DdVujFGEU — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) February 27, 2023

The current XFL season is only two weeks old, and there are already multiple instances of expletives making it onto live television broadcasts. It stands to reason that the case would be the same if the Patriots’ star and other NFL players were near live mics throughout the game.

Certain NFL players are mic’d up for TV purposes, but what they say is carefully edited before it ever makes it onto the air. Even then, teams are sometimes unhappy with how networks use the footage.

The New York Jets were upset when quarterback Sam Darnond’s comments about “seeing ghosts” made the cut during a “Monday Night Football” broadcast during the 2019 season. Darnold threw four interceptions in a 33-0 loss against the Patriots.

“Obviously, you never anticipate something like that happening,” former Jets head coach Adam Gase said at the time. “The fact that it did, it gives us pause to really cooperate anymore because I don’t know how we can allow our franchise quarterback to be put out there like that.”

Of course, live mics occasionally pick up unfiltered audio from NFL players, but it isn’t the league’s intent.

MLB puts a live microphone on one player each week for its “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast. The player is interviewed by the broadcasters while on the field. The decision has received mostly positive reviews.

It seems unlikely that the NFL would add any in-game interviews in the near future.