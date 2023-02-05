While Matthew Judon is living it up at the Pro Bowl for the second straight season representing the New England Patriots, he wasn’t joined by Mac Jones this season. After a strong rookie campaign, Jones struggled mightily in 2022, and will now face an offseason of many questions after an unsuccessful sophomore campaign in the NFL.

While the Patriots will have a lot of work to do this offseason, Judon seems to believe that New England already has their quarterback position taken care of with Jones. Judon gave Jones a nice vote of confidence at the Pro Bowl, and after the ugly season the young quarterback just endured, it will likely make him very happy to see.

“I think we’ve got a great deal of confidence in Mac. And we’re gonna see, because we know what type of player he can be. We saw it at the collegiate level, high school level and we saw it at a pro level. And so that’s what we need. He knows that. And we’re going to be backin’ him just as long as he’s our quarterback, as long as he’s on the team, we’re gonna be backin’ him. And I don’t plan that he’s going anywhere anytime soon.” – Matthew Judon, NFL.com

Jones clearly has the talent to succeed in the NFL, but it’s fair to note that he didn’t have much working for him last season. The hope is that with some big changes this offseason, the Patriots offense will be built to maximize Jones’ talents rather than tear them down. It’s clear Judon believes in Jones, and it looks like the confidence may extend throughout the organization.