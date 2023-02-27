Deondre Francois is looking to rebuild his image and prove his talent with the Orlando Guardians in the XFL. As he tried to will the Guardians back to victory, Francois was caught on a hot mic using some NFSW language in the huddle.

With the Guardians trailing 27-6 with less than 14 minutes in the fourth quarter, the Guardians were talking amongst themselves in the huddle. Francois shut that down quickly, telling them all to, “shut the f**k up,” via Overtime.

The Guardians would go on to lose the game 30-12. It dropped their overall record in the XFL to 0-2. Francois has been in the middle of Orlando’s QB identity crisis.

Paxton Lynch was named the Guardians’ Week 1 starter. However, after under performing, he was replaced by Quinten Dormady. Lynch started for Orlando in Week 2, but struggled once again, leading to Francois getting into the game. Francois threw for eight yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 14 rushing yards.

Deondre Francois was once a heralded prospect with Florida State. However, after some off field issues, he was removed from the roster. Francois eventually transferred to FCS program Hampton. The quarterback has bounced around a couple leagues – including the Fan Controlled Football League – before settling in the XFL.

The Guardians are still looking for their long-term quarterback and Francois may end up being the answer. He’s hoping to prove he belongs in the XFL. But after his time in college football end, Francois is just hoping the only thing XFL fans remember him for isn’t saying, “shut the f**k up,” to his teammates.