The NFL season is drawing closer, and teams are ramping up their preparation for the season. Practices in pads, full scrimmages, all the works. The New England Patriots are no different, with the team looking to redeem themselves after the 2022 season. With all of that in mind, Bill Belichick was asked an important question… Which did he prefer: “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer”? The legendary coach chimed in with a not-so-surprising answer, per Andrew Groover.

“Bill Belichick just told @scottpioli51 that he doesn't want to see Barbie but does think Oppenheimer looks “interesting” #TrainingCamp”

Of course. Belichick, ever the stoic man, would be more interested in the historical flick than the movie based off of a children's toy. Then again, the Patriots legend might find some interest in the Barbie movie as well. Both films are at the center of the media industry today, as both movies gathered a wide audience due to different reasons.

Belichick might be looking at the Oppenheimer movie for some inspiration for an explosive offense. The Patriots had an awful season last year, especially on offense. The decision to give control to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge was a disaster, as the team took a massive step back on that end of the field. They were still able to salvage an 8-9 season, but it easily could've been worse.

The Pats are hoping that their offense will have a little more boom to them in 2023. The Patriots re-hired former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to be their OC again. Can Mac Jones and co. prove that last season was merely an aberration?